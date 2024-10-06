If PM gives free electricity in BJP ruled states, will campaign for their party in Delhi polls: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he would campaign for the BJP if Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides free electricity in the 22 states ruled by the NDA.

“I challenge PM Modi to provide free electricity in all the 22 states ruled by the BJP and its allies before the Delhi Assembly elections in February. If he does, I will campaign for the BJP,” he said addressing the ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ here at Chhatrasal stadium

The AAP chief alleged the double-engine governments of NDA were corrupt and inflation was increasing across the states governed by them.

He challenged Prime Minister Modi to do a single work across the 22 BJP ruled states in a year, like the ones being done for the people in Delhi.

Kejriwal alleged that the double-engine governments of the BJP were slowly failing in the states, and further claimed that people in Haryana’s villages, amid polls, gave the saffron party an unwelcoming response.

Taking a dig at the Lieutenant Governor, Kejriwal alleged that when he was in jail, the high officer removed the bus marshals and also stopped the medicines in Delhi.

He further said,” I am taking an oath that I will ensure that the people of Delhi get their rights, I will make Delhi a full state and I will free Delhi from LG,” the AAP chief added.

Kejriwal, further expressing concern on Delhi’s Law and Order situation, claimed that it was in a bad state, alleging that goons have made the capital their strongholds.

The AAP chief alleged that doctors and policemen were murdered, while bullets were being fired on traders to collect weekly payments.

Kejriwal accused the ruling dispensation at the Centre of not being able to protect Delhi, with the police being under its control.

He claimed that for 8 years everything was going smoothly in Delhi, but as soon as he was sent to jail, things started becoming bad, and many works started getting stalled in the city.

Kejriwal assured that the city’s works that were stopped, are now being resumed with roads now being repaired and added that soon medicines would be made available in the mohalla clinics and hospitals.

Meanwhile, this is the second Janta Ki Adalat addressed by the AAP chief since he was released on bail from the Tihar jail.

First such event was addressed by him at the Jantar Mantar, where Kejriwal had said that he had resigned as Delhi CM and will go before the public and get their certificate of honesty by undergoing the trial by fire (agni pariksha).