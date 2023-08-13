Hundreds participate in ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged-off the Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar and himself joined thousands of enthusiastic citizens in the walkathon from KICC to Botanical Garden along the Dal Lake.

Officers and jawans of J&K Police led by DGP J&K Dilbag Singh also participated in the Yatra.

The Lt Governor said the Tricolor represents the dreams of our freedom fighters, our martyrs. “I bow to all the great personalities who had made invaluable contributions and fought till their last breath for the progress and prosperity of the nation,” he added.

“Today the entire J&K is participating in the Tiranga Yatra. The tricolor is flying high in the sky, streets are filled with enthusiasm. Participation of men, women, youths and senior citizens across the UT is an inspiration for the country as well,” the Lt Governor said.

“Let us walk together, let our hearts beat together, this is the resolve of Tiranga Yatra that binds every section of the society in one emotion. From Pulwama to Poonch, from Kulgam to Kathua, from Jammu to Srinagar, all houses in 20 districts are celebrating and hoisting Tricolor,” the Lt Governor said.

At KICC, the Lt Governor administered the Prime Minister’s ‘Panch Pran’ pledge to the public representatives, officials and citizens who gathered in huge numbers to participate in the Tiranga Yatra.

“Together, J&K is marching towards a brighter future. People from all walks of life are working with one resolve-to shape the future of J&K and contribute to the journey of ‘Viksit Bharat’. All are united in emotion- may our beloved and victorious Tricolor fly high in the world,” he said.

The Lt Governor also expressed gratitude to the media fraternity for their support to the UT Administration in creating a conducive environment in Jammu & Kashmir.