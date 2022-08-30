HPCC chief exhorts party leaders to be prepared for Himachal polls

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president and Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh, on Tuesday, exhorted the party leaders and workers to be well prepared for the forthcoming Assembly elections. She said the Congress party is ready for the assembly elections in the state with complete solidarity.

“It is for the first time in the state that the Congress is not charging any application fee for party tickets. Common workers can also apply for the ticket,” she said, adding that the final decision about candidates to be fielded in the polls would be taken by the Election Committee of All India Congress Committee.

Objecting to some party leaders and office bearers declaring party candidates in their public meetings, she said that this right belongs only to the central high command; so there should not be any encroachment or violation of its rights.

She informed that during her Delhi visit, she had a detailed discussion with the Congress high command and in-charge of state affairs MP Rajeev Shukla about the assembly elections.

The Congress high command is keeping a close watch on the coming elections in the state, she said, adding that senior leaders of the All India Congress Committee have been given important responsibilities for the state Assembly elections and soon all the leaders will take over their responsibilities.

Pratibha Singh also accused Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led BJP government of the state of misusing the government machinery in campaigning for the party. She said the Chief Minister was trying to mislead the people of the state by making lucrative announcements.

“The state’s economy has become completely turbulent. Property worth crores of rupees have been damaged due to heavy rains. The crops of farmers and orchardists have been ruined,” she said, accusing the government of not helping the apple growers at all.

She said that the old pension of the employees will be implemented within 10 days as soon as the government is formed. Employment will be arranged for unemployed youth, while long-term plans will be made to protect the interests of all businessmen including farmers and horticulturists.