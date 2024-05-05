Mamata questions PM’s silence on Guv issue

Addressing an election rally in Chakdah within Ranaghat parliamentary constituency, chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of orchestrating the Sandeshkhali incident. She questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the allegations of sexual molestation levelled against Governor C V Ananda Bose.

Miss Banerjee minced no words as she declared, “The entire Sandeshkhali incident was pre-planned. The BJP had scripted it well. The truth has been exposed. I have been saying this for a long time.”

The Sandeshkhali incident, which has been a focal point between the ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC) and the BJP, saw further escalation as Miss Banerjee hurled allegations of BJP’s involvement. She lambasted PM Modi for addressing the Sandeshkhali incident but maintaining silence on the accusations on the Governor, stating, “PM Modi gave sandesh (message) regarding Sandeshkhali but remained silent on the representative of the Centre, the Governor’s sexual molestation issue.”

Advertisement

The molestation allegations against Governor C V Ananda Bose surfaced after a Raj Bhawan employee accused him of making inappropriate advances and discouraging her from reporting the incident.

In a twist of events, the TMC accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to tarnish West Bengal’s image by allegedly fabricating evidence and testimonials in the Sandeshkhali case. The release of a video purportedly, suggesting BJP’s involvement, has intensified war of words between the rival parties.