HPBOSE class 12 results 2024: Check your scores

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, has just released the results for the class 12 board exams of 2024. This news comes as a moment of anticipation and relief for thousands of students who sat for these exams. The exams, held between March 1 and March 28, saw a total of approximately 85,000 students take part, all across the state.

Now, the big question on everyone’s mind: how did they do? Well, the overall pass percentage stands at 73.76%, which is quite a commendable feat. This means that a significant majority of students have cleared their exams and can now breathe a sigh of relief.

If you’re one of these students eagerly awaiting your results, fret not! You can easily check your scorecards on the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org. Once you’re there, simply navigate to the ‘Results’ section and look for the link labeled ‘HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2024’.

Click on it, and you’ll be prompted to enter some details, including your roll number. Once you’ve done that, your scorecard will pop up on the screen, displaying important information like your name, roll number, subjects, marks obtained, total marks, and your qualifying status.

It’s important to note that students from all streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts – can access their results using this method. So, no matter what subjects you took, you can find out how you fared in just a few clicks.

For those who might need a little extra guidance, here’s a quick step-by-step:

1. Visit hpbose.org, the official website of HPBOSE.

2. Navigate to the ‘Results’ section.

3. Look for the link labeled ‘HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2024’.

4. Enter your roll number and any other required details.

5. Voila! Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

So, if you’ve been eagerly waiting to see how you did in your class 12 exams, head over to hpbose.org now and check your results. Congratulations to all the students who passed, and for those who didn’t, remember, there’s always another chance to shine!