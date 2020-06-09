The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) had declared the result of class 10th exam on Tuesday.

Candidates can access their results on the official website hpbose.org. In the exam, a total of around 1.04 lakh candidates appeared.

The passing percentage has improved from last year and stands at 68.11%. Last year it was 60.79%.

Samruddhi K topped the class 10th exam by securing 98 per cent marks.

A total of 70,371 students cleared the exams successfully.

Candidates can check their results on the official website. Select the result link and enter the roll number and other required details.