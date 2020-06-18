HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2020: Candidates appeared for HPBOSE class 12th examinations don’t need to wait much to check their results. As per the latest updates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will soon declare the Class 12 results 2020 on the official website i.e. hpbose.org.

If close sources are to be believed then HPBOSE class 12 results 2020 is expected to be declared today at 11:30 am on the official website.

Once the HPBOSE results 2020 is declared then the candidate need to visit the official website and follow the instructions to easily check their results online.

HPBOSE successfully conducted the Class 12 examination from March 4 to March 27.

Steps to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2020:

– Log on to the official website i.e. hpbose.org

– Click on the result tab “HPBOSE Class 12 results”

– A new window will open and candidates need to fill in the required details including roll number, DOB and other.

– Submit the details online and the result will be available on the screen.

Candidates are advised to save a soft copy of the exam result for the record.

Due to the heavy load on the website, some of the candidates may face technical issues in checking their results. In such case, candidates are advised to stay calm and try to refresh the website link to get connected with the result page.