BSEB results 2020: Bihar School Examination (BSEB) has declared the Class 12th Bihar Board results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in.

Candidates willing to check their Bihar Board results 2020 need to visit the official website and follow the instructions by entering the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and other asked information.

BSEB results 2020 has been announced on the official website via press release by the BSEB Board chairman Anand Kishor.

In 2020, a total of 12,04,834 candidates have entered the examination hall out of which 6,56,301 were male students while 5,48,533 were girls and the BSEB examination took place across 1,283 examination centers in the state Bihar.

How to check BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th results 2020 online:

– Log on to the official result website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

– Click on the Class 12 results tab present on the homepage.

– A new window will open and candidate need to enter the required information including roll number, registration number, DOB and submit the details online.

BSEB result will be available on the screen and candidates are advised to take a print out of the exam result and keep it for record.

List of BSEB toppers 2020:

– Neha Kumari and Sudhansu Narayan Choudhary with 476 or 95.2 per cent marks in science and commerce stream.

– Sakshy Kumari topped in Arts with 474 or 94.8 per cent.

Due to the countrywide lockdown for 21 days the Bihar Board class 10 result has been postponed and will be released soon online.