HP to roll out e-office from July

To keep pace with the technological advancements, Himachal Pradesh will roll out the e-office from 1 July, to bring transparency and efficiency to the working of government departments.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Information and Technology Department to complete all the codal formalities for the successful implementation of the e-office system in a time-bound manner.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that promoting transparency in the functioning of the government has been accorded top priority and the e-office system would go a long way in achieving this objective.

He said that the state government has taken several measures to revamp the system and provide facilities to the people of the state at their doorsteps and implementation of the e-office system was one such measure.

Presently, the e-office system is efficiently working in 24 Directorates, four Deputy Commissioner Offices, one Superintendent of Police Office, and three field offices, whereas seven branches in Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, nine Directorates, two Deputy Commissioner Offices, four Superintendent of Police Offices and ten field offices are using e-office partially.

The state government intends to introduce the e-office system in all 109 branches of HP Secretariat, all 70 Directorates, all 12 Deputy Commissioner Offices, all Superintendent of Police Offices, and other field offices.

This system will facilitate in maintaining records and communication leading to faster and more effective process in decision-making.

The government’s move to roll out the e-office system is being considered a significant improvement in promoting efficiency, productivity, and cost-effectiveness.

The Information Technology Department is following two-pronged strategies to introduce the e-office system.

On one hand, training is being imparted to the employees of the HP Secretariat and Directorate levels, and on another hand, the department is also providing handholding by deploying adequate manpower in training the staff.

Training of all HP Secretariat staff was completed in March this year and training at the Directorate level was started on 10 April.

It is pertinent to mention that the HP Legislative Assembly has become India’s first ever high-tech Paperless Assembly about 9 years ago by implementing the e-Vidhan system and automating the process involved in working of the House including various House Committees, its Secretariat, and managing Constituencies by Members.

The State Government’s vision is to create a digitally advanced state with secure, accessible, digital infrastructure for effective governance.

Plans are underway for incorporating technology in various sectors to facilitate the people of the state and the IT department must take lead in creating the digital infrastructure in the State.

The state will provide all-out support to the IT department in this direction.

E-office being an integral part of the Digital India Programme, is the medium to achieve a simplified, responsive, effective, accountable, and transparent working in government offices.

The speed and efficiency of e-Office not only assist departments in informed and quicker decisions but also make them go paperless.