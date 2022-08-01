HP CM claims unprecedented development in tribal areas

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the tribal and hard areas of the state have witnessed unprecedented development during the tenure of the incumbent state government.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the development of tribal and backward areas in the state, Jai Ram Thakur said adequate provision has been made in the budget allocation for the tribal and backward areas.

The chief minister was addressing a delegation of the Bharmour-Pangi area that called on him at Chamba on Monday.

Accusing the previous Congress government for using the tribal people as a mere vote bank, he said that the Congress leaders did nothing for the development of these areas.

Jai Ram Thakur boasted that it was for the first time that Sach Pass was opened for traffic in the month of April this year. He said that the condition of roads in tribal areas has been improved considerably and an adequate budget has been allocated for these areas.

Later during the day, Jai Ram Thakur visited the under-construction Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College Chamba and reviewed the progress in work of this mega project.

He directed the executing agencies to ensure time-bound completion of this project. He said this Medical College was being constructed by spending an amount of Rs 507.60 crore.

The chief minister directed the concerned authorities to focus on completion of the first phase of this project by September this year.

A presentation was also made by the MD of the Aggarwal construction company regarding progress of the project.