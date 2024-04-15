BJP manifesto determined towards welfare of poor and development: Rajeev Bindal

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal has said the saffron party’s manifesto is determined towards the welfare of every section of society including the poor.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, he said that Prime Minister Modi’s guarantee is as good and pure as 24-carat gold.

“With the resolve of a developed India and Modi’s guarantee, BJP has put forward its goal through the manifesto,” he said.

Advertisement

He said that BJP has fulfilled the promises made in its 2019 manifesto, which mainly included abolishing Article 370, giving 33 per cent reservation for women, construction of Ram Temple, welfare of the poor, free ration to 80 crore people and bringing 25 crore people out of poverty line.

The BJP collected more than 15 lakh suggestions from all over the country for framing this manifesto this resolution letter, he claimed, adding that suggestions were collected through various mediums including four lakh Namo Apps using 10 lakh videos and messages before finalizing the manifesto.

He said that all the elderly aged 70 years and above will get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Yojana.

Besides, guarantee of service, good governance and poor welfare, free ration, water and gas connection for five years and PM Zero electricity bill from Suryaghar Yojana, he added.

To empower the farmers there are various initiatives including Seed to Market scheme, work will be done to increase the income of farmers, Shree Anna Yojana to establish India as a leading worldwide centre for nutrition, protection of land through nano urea and natural farming, and developing agricultural infrastructure, he added.

He further said that OBC, SC, ST communities will be given respect in every field of life.

The manifesto guarantees of making India a global manufacturing hub, work will be done on mission mode for urban housing, transportation, water management, clean air and clean water, freedom from garbage heaps, he said.

He said: “5G network technology will be expanded and work on 6 G is underway. There will be more stringent action against corruption, one nation-one election and setting up of a common electoral roll. Our government will fulfill Modi’s guarantee of teaching skills to small traders, providing credit, and connecting their production to the market under the Vishwakarma scheme for a prosperous India.

The state president said that the Modi government’s guarantee is to make India the third largest economic power in the world and the goal of making India self-reliant by 2047 will be accomplished at any cost.

“In comparison to the previous governments, BJP has provided transparent and accountable governance to the citizens and is determined to do the same in the times to come,” claimed Bindal.