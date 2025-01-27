How can anyone oppose UCC that brings about gender equality, asks Dhankhar

Expressing concern over the opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said how can anyone oppose the legislation that brings about gender equality.

Addressing participants of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme here, Dhankhar said, “A very auspicious sign, DevBhoomi Uttarakhand has made the Uniform Civil Code a reality.”

“The beginning of the last quarter of the century since the adoption of the Indian Constitution has begun, with Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand making the Uniform Civil Code a reality.

“One state has done it. I congratulate the farsightedness of the government … ..for realizing the vision of the founding fathers of the Constitution by implementing the Uniform Civil Code in their state, and I am sure it will only be a matter of time before the entire country adopts similar legislation,” the Vice-President said.

Expressing his concern over the opposition to UCC by some, the Vice-President said, “Some people, I would say out of ignorance, are criticizing it. How can we criticize something which is a mandate of the Indian Constitution? Ordainment emanating from our founding fathers.”

“Something that has to bring about gender equality. Why do we oppose it?. Politics has taken such a deep root in our minds that it has turned into poison. For political gain, people don’t hesitate to forsake nationalism, not even for a moment, without feeling concerned. How can anyone oppose promulgation of Uniform Civil Code! you study it.

“Study the debates of the constitutional assembly, study how many times the Supreme Court of the country has so indicated,” he said.

Underlining the security threat posed by illegal migrants, Dhankhar emphasised, “We have to see the challenges. And the challenge to the Nation is, millions of illegal migrants are living in our land. Millions ! Is it not a challenge to our sovereignty? Such people will never be wedded to our nationalism. They use our resources for health, education, and other facilities. They engage in jobs meant for our people. I expect everyone in the government to take a severe look at this. This problem and resolution of it cannot be delayed even by a day?

“How can a nation suffer illegal migrants in millions? They are a threat to our democracy because they are trying to influence our electoral system. They are also a threat to our societal harmony, to our nation’s security,” he said.

The Vice-President presided over the inaugural programme for the fifth batch of participants of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme and also inaugurated the online portal for the Internship Programme at Vice-President’s Enclave today.