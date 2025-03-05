Education is the driving force behind the most significant transformations in society: Vice-President

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday that education is the driving force behind the most significant transformations in society. Youth should be free from fear and should not be afraid of failure. Failure is not the end, it is the key to success. Most people do not succeed in their first attempt, and that should not define them as failures. Keep your thinking high and showcase your true potential.

Dhankhar was speaking as the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Mata Harki Devi Educational Institute in village Odha, Sirsa, and Jannayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth in Sirsa.

Advertisement

On his arrival, the Vice-President, along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, was warmly welcomed by Cabinet Minister Ranbir Gangwa and Trust Chairman and former MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, and other dignitaries.

Advertisement

During the ceremony, he felicitated the gold medalist students, acknowledging their hard work and dedication. In a symbolic gesture of promoting environmental consciousness, he also planted a sapling as part of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Abhiyan. He paid tribute to the legacy of Late Chaudhary Devi Lal, former Deputy Prime Minister, by offering flowers at his statue. Further, Dhankhar laid the foundation stone for the Smriti Sangrahalaya, which will be built in the memory of the late former Chief Minister Ch Om Prakash Chautala.

Dhankhar spoke passionately about India’s growth and the immense opportunities available for the youth. “India’s leap is visible in every field, and today there are boundless possibilities for our young generation. It is essential for them to be aware of their rights and responsibilities towards society,” he added.

Drawing inspiration from iconic leaders, the Vice-President referenced former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan of Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan, and the contributions of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who added Jai Vigyan to the slogan. Further, he highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extension of the slogan to include Jai Anusandhan.

The energetic land of Haryana contributes immensely to the nation’s strength, and India’s name resonates globally because of Haryana’s youth. Along with Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan, let us also say Jai Pahelwan. Haryana’s identity is inseparable, it remains a center of energy and vigor, he added.

The Vice-President also emphasised the importance of transforming the rural economy, a vision that he believes will be realized by the youth. He paid tribute to Chaudhary Devi Lal’s philosophy, which was dedicated to uplifting villages, the poor, and farmers. “I firmly believe that a developed India is not just a dream but a tangible goal,” he said.