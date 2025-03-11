School seminar discusses gender equality, societal change

The internal complaints committee (ICC) and the internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of Surya Sen Mahavidyalaya jointly organised a seminar recently to mark International Women’s Day. The event, cantered on the theme Accelerate Action: Thinking ‘Emancipation’ in an Indian Context,” featured insightful discussions on gender equality and the role of individuals in driving societal change.

Dr P K Mishra, Principal of the college emphasised on the need for consistent and collective efforts to achieve true equality. Drawing parallels from the Mahabharata, he highlighted the importance of male allies in the fight for gender justice, citing the example of Vikarna, one of the few Kauravas who opposed the mistreatment of Draupadi.

Advertisement

Dr Bablee Mandal, IQAC coordinator, underscored the role of individuals as catalysts in accelerating action toward gender equality. She stressed that progress requires active participation from all, regardless of gender.

Advertisement

Prof Sutapa Saha, convener of the ICC, commended the student volunteers for their active involvement in gender-related initiatives organised by the committee. She reiterated the importance of youth engagement in fostering a more inclusive society.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof Asima Sarker from the English department of AC College, Jalpaiguri, explored the nuanced concept of equality, arguing that it does not imply erasing differences but rather advancing collective thinking. Prof Sarker also critiqued the complacency of some self-proclaimed feminists, urging for a more inclusive and action-oriented approach to gender justice.

Students from various departments presented papers on the topic: “2025: A World Free of Bias, Stereotypes, and Discrimination in Gender,” showcasing their perspectives on achieving a more equitable future.

The seminar served as a platform for meaningful dialogue and reflection, reinforcing the college’s commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering its students to be agents of change.