WCD min highlights India’s commitment to gender equality at UNCSW

A delegation led by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi participated in the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

During her address, she spoke about the priority theme: a review and appraisal of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action on its 30th anniversary. Her address assessed global progress and challenges in achieving gender equality, empowering women, and realizing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

During her speech, the Minister reaffirmed the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to empowering, protecting, and fostering the holistic development of women and children across the country. She highlighted India’s advancements on gender equality, addressing the 12 critical areas of concern outlined in the Beijing Declaration.

Devi underscored the transformative impact of India’s flagship schemes, which have significantly improved health, nutrition, education, and economic opportunities for women and children.

Emphasizing the need for stronger implementation and outreach, the Minister stressed the government’s dedication to ensuring that every woman and girl has access to their rights and entitlements.

“The welfare of women and children is at the core of our nation’s progress,” she stated. “Through a multi-pronged approach, we are working towards a future where every woman is empowered and every child is nurtured in a safe and supportive environment.”

The session witnessed extensive participation from UN member states, intergovernmental organizations, the private sector, philanthropists, academia, civil society, women’s collectives, and UN agencies.