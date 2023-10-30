Honey trapped spy arrested from Bikaner

The Intelligence Unit of Rajasthan’s CID has arrested an Indian spy Narendra Kumar, who is accused of sending strategic information to Pakistan after he was honey trapped by a female agent of ISI.

The twenty-two years old is a resident of Anandgarh village of the border under Khajuwala police station of Bikaner district. The accused was in contact with two female Pakistani agents.

Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, S Sengathir said that Pakistani intelligence agency through its female agents was mainly targeting soldiers, para- military, defence, water supply department, electricity department, railway employees, scientists, army ration suppliers, contractors and border workers.

Advertisement

Sengathir said that during surveillance, it came to light that accused Narendra Kumar was sharing information of strategic importance of the international border area by staying in touch with these female agents through social media.

On interrogation by various agencies in Jaipur, the accused confessed that he was in contact with an account operated in the name of ‘Poonam Bajwa’ on Facebook for two years.

Describing herself as a resident of Bathinda, Poonam said that she was working as a data entry operator in the BSF. She impressed Narendra and lured him for marriage. By giving her WhatsApp number, she kept receiving sensitive information on the international border like photographs of roads, bridges, BSF posts, towers, army vehicles, photographs and videos of restricted places.

On the request of the female Pak agent, other residents of the border area were made members of the WhatsApp group created by the woman.

The ADG Intelligence said that Narendra was also in contact with another female Pak handler for some time. Describing her name as Sunita and herself as a local journalist of Dainik Bhaskar, the woman obtained strategic information about the border area from Narendra.

After the investigation of the mobile phone of the accused confirmed the facts, a case was registered under the Government Secrets Act 1923 and he was arrested.

Sengathir said that female agents of Pakistan target the youth of border areas by opening social media accounts with Indian mobile numbers. Since she has an Indian mobile number, no one suspected her.

The ADG has called upon all citizens to use social media carefully. Befriending an unknown man or woman without identifying them, sharing mobile number or OTP and sharing important security related information becomes a matter of serious concern for the country’s security agencies.