HNLU launches HVISA prog to widen its global reach

Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) has launched H-VISA (HNLU Visiting International Scholars Academy), a pioneering initiative to have a Global Academic Network from the academic year of 2024. The H-VISA Programme is designed to attract academic scholars from across the globe to enhance mutual academic cooperation.

The H-VISA Programme is curated to facilitate academic scholars from leading Universities in the world to visit for teaching and research at HNLU. The H-VISA Jurists will be facilitated with campus accommodation, research cabins, secretarial assistance, research scholar assistance and other infrastructure.

The H-VISA Programme will also sponsor International travel and suitable remuneration for their services during their engagement at HNLU.

Professor V.C.Vivekanandan, Vice-Chancellor of HNLU remarked on the launch of H-VISA, “This programme is an earnest effort for international engagement of HNLU for its academic and research efforts. This will also enhance Raipur as a city of academic excellence in multiple domains of Law, Technology, Medicine and Arts.”

H-VISA Jurist will also be encouraged to join the Research efforts undertaken through the R-HaS ( Research Hub and Spoke) division of HNLU which has five research Schools of Law & Technology, Law & Governance, Law & Public Policy, Commercial Law & Arbitration, Law & Humanities

H-VISA is a flagship programme under HEXA – Hidayatullah Exchange Academy launched last year which has inked several MoUs with National and International academic institutions. Further details of the H-VISA programme can be sought by mailing to hvisa@hnlu.ac.in