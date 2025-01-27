HNLU concludes six-month “Constitution@75” series with R-Day celebration and Ambedkar Memorial Lecture

The Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur, concluded its six-month-long “Constitution@75: HNLU Series” with an inspiring celebration of the 76th Republic Day, featuring a mix of academic discourse, cultural festivities, and a vision for constitutional literacy.

The day began with the unfurling of the National Flag by Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) V C Vivekanandan, followed by a vibrant cultural program showcasing the rich diversity of India’s heritage. The highlight of the day was the Fourth Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Lecture, delivered by Hon’ble Mr. Justice G. Raghuram, Distinguished Jurist Professor at HNLU and Former Director of the National Judicial Academy.

Justice Raghuram’s lecture on “Contours of Judicial Review: Striking a Balance Between Power Asymmetries in a Democratic Framework” was thought-provoking, addressing the judiciary’s evolving role in safeguarding democratic values amidst societal changes. Emphasizing the significance of judicial review, he remarked, “The judiciary must adapt to societal changes, ensuring decisions remain fair, accountable, and just in an increasingly dynamic world.”

Adding to the day’s significance, HNLU released Volume 10, Issue 1 of its Journal on Law and Social Sciences and awarded outstanding conference speakers, including Miss Rohini Ramdas Kalyankar (MNLU Mumbai), Miss Shreya Ranjan (ITM University, Raipur), and Mr. Mohammed Saud ur Rehman Siddiqui (NLU Sonipat).

The Memorial Lecture marked the conclusion of the two-day international conference, “Constitution@75: Evolving Text, Context & Transformations – Rights, Governance & Technology in Focus.” The conference saw participation from 23 institutions across 15 states, engaging in six thematic discussions.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Vivekanandan reflected on the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, describing him as a “guiding light” whose ideals inspire constitutional governance and social justice. “The Constitution’s relevance lies in its ability to evolve with time, meeting the aspirations of a changing society,” he said.

The “Constitution@75: HNLU Series,” launched on August 15, 2024, commemorated 75 years of India’s Constitution through diverse initiatives, including a Round Table Discussion, a Conclave for Police Officers, and a Constitution Literacy Program. It culminated with the launch of the Chhattisgarh Legal Education and Research Network (CG-LEARN) on Constitution Day, November 26, aiming to advance legal education in the state.

The series also explored modern challenges like AI and media ethics through workshops and seminars, fostering interdisciplinary dialogue. Curated by faculty members Ms. Garima Panwar and Mr. Abhinav K. Shukla under the guidance of Dr. Deepak Kumar Shrivastava, the program underscores HNLU’s commitment to constitutional literacy and societal progress.