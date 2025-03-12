India gears up for World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit 2025 with global outreach

In a significant step towards fostering international collaboration in the Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector, the Government of India is reaching out to the global community ahead of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, scheduled to be held in Mumbai from May 1-4.

A crucial Global Media Dialogue will take place here on Thursday, where more than 100 ambassadors and high commissioners will be briefed on the transformative potential of WAVES.

Advertisement

Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Railways, and MeitY Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting & Parliamentary Affairs Dr L Murugan, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will highlight the significance of WAVES as a unified global platform for the rapidly expanding M&E sector. The event, organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aims to garner worldwide participation in discussions ahead of the first WAVES Declaration on May 2 in Mumbai.

Advertisement

A statement from the I&B Ministry stated that the Global Media Dialogue at WAVES 2025 will serve as a premier forum to bring together global leaders, policymakers, industry stakeholders, media professionals, and artists. The discussions will focus on fostering international collaboration, technological innovation, and ethical practices within the M&E sector.

Key topics on the agenda include strategies for enhancing cross-border partnerships, promoting fair and transparent trade practices, and ensuring equitable access to opportunities in the industry. The dialogue will also emphasise knowledge-sharing and collaborative efforts to address common challenges and opportunities in the global media landscape.

WAVES 2025 aims to connect India’s M&E industry with the global market and vice versa, fostering innovation, growth, and collaboration. The summit will bring together key players from various segments, including Broadcasting, Print Media, Television, Radio, Films, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, Sound and Music, Advertising, Digital Media, Social Media Platforms, Generative AI, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Extended Reality (XR).

The summit will feature dynamic platforms, including WAVES Bazaar, WaveXcelerator, and CreatoSphere.