IMPPA Debuts at Hong Kong Fair to Expand Bollywood’s Global Reach

Indian cinema moved a step closer to broadening its international presence as the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) debuted at the elite Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre between March 17 and 20, 2025.

This was a milestone event for the Indian film sector, with major producers and industry stakeholders interacting with overseas markets in order to increase Bollywood’s international presence.

Advertisement

Indian delegates were led by IMPPA President Abhay Sinha and included other prominent individuals like Vice President Atul Patel and Gujarat’s IMPPA Convenor Ghanshyam Talaviya. SEPC members also participated in the team, which emphasized India’s determination to promote global collaborations.

Advertisement

The India Pavilion, under the leadership of Atul Patel, was at the forefront of showcasing the power of Indian cinema and empowering producers with strategies to promote films globally.

Following previous successes at the Cannes Film Festival and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the Hong Kong event was a major contribution by Atul Patel in solidifying India’s position in the international film industry.

The Indian presence was also consolidated through the presence of other prominent dignitaries, such as Satwant Khanlia, India’s Consul General in Hong Kong, and Vian Cheung, Director of Thailand and South Asia at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). Aarti Bhagat, HKTDC Director of Marketing and Promotion, was also pivotal in bringing together Indian filmmakers and global distributors for discussion.

The event provided a useful stage for networking, co-production projects, and exploring ways to build the global outreach of Indian movies. Producers and investors participated in business to business meetings where they discussed collaborating on partnerships to expand distribution levels and open doors to new fronts of collaboration.

The delegation further worked towards maintaining long-term connections with international counterparts, solidifying Bollywood’s appeal for increased business success outside the country.

When the festival came to a close, there was an overwhelming sense of optimism for the future of Indian film in foreign markets. With ongoing involvement in global film festivals, Bollywood stands to reach more consumers and further cement its presence as a global force.

Ashvin Borad was the photographer and managed social media for a recent event by the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA).