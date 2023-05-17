Himachal to formulate SoP for marking and felling of dried trees

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed forest officials to formulate Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for marking and felling of dried trees in the state and submit the report at the earliest.

The chief minister, while presiding over a meeting of HP Forest Corporation here on Wednesday, further directed the DFOs to prepare a list of dried trees by 15 June 2023 after marking these and send them to Corporation for felling the same.

“Due to the delay in cutting dried trees, the state has to suffer a financial loss of Rs 1,000 crore per annum as the dried trees have been decaying with the passage of time,” he said while urging them to expedite the procedure in this regard thereby checking the illegal felling of the trees in the forests.

Sukhu also directed to rationalise the delegation of powers of the forest officers in order to speed up the process of transporting the timber to the nearest depots of the Forest Corporation.

He said that marking of dried trees on the forest land would be done on a daily basis in the state and the responsibility of the concerned DFOs will be fixed to ensure it in time.

The state government will take stringent action against the erring officers, he added.

The chief minister also directed to rationalise the staff in Forest Corporation besides incorporating technology in order to enhance productivity.

He stressed making the marketing of timber in an effective manner so that the revenue of government could be increased.

The chief minister directed the concerned authorities to convene a meeting of Forest Corporation on 8 June to review the progress of decisions taken in the meeting today.

He said that contractors for felling the dried trees would be empanelled so that dried trees could be extracted from the forest land in time and revenue could be generated for the state exchequer.