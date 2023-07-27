Four thousand youths take part in Job Fair in Kangra district

As many as 4,000 youth participated in a two-day ‘Job Fair’ organized by the Department of Labour and Employment Himachal Pradesh at Nagrota Bagwan in district Kangra.

Labour Commissioner cum Director of Employment Manasi Sahay Thakur said here on Thursday that approximately 4000 youth participated in this job fair out of which, the selection of 1120 youth was confirmed and 394 candidates were shortlisted.

“More than 50 private establishments participated in the Job Fair, had notified 4100 different kinds of vacancies. Renowned companies like Proctor & Gamble, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Dr. Reddy, Vardhmaan, and Himachal Health Care Fortis, participated in this Job Fair,” she said.

The event was held in collaboration with Bal Mela Committee headed by R S Bali, who is also Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department.

The job fair was inaugurated by Lt. Gen. S P Singh on July 25 and Health and Family Welfare, Social Justice and Empowerment and Labour and Employment Minister Col. Dhani Ram Shandil and Padmashree Lalita Vakeel were the Chief Guests on the closing day. “Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had envisioned switching to the online/digital format of rozgar melas and in compliance with his directions, it was for the first time in the history of the department that interviews were conducted both in offline and online mode,” she said, adding that apart from this, many candidates registered themselves through QR coded google forms and companies registered online through the department’s eEMIS portal aiding in better data collection and follow-up.

The job fair proved to be of great help, motivation and inspiration to unemployed youth of the area for availing employment opportunities at their nearby places, she said.