Himachal gears to make Modi’s rally a historic event

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Sunday, directed the authorities to make adequate arrangements for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state to make the occasion a historic event while ensuring that the general public does not have to face any inconvenience.

Thakur visited Ridge, the venue of the proposed rally of PM Modi, to take stock of the arrangement there for hosting a grand event on May 31 which will mark the completion of eight years of Modi government in office at the Centre.

Earlier, CM Jai Ram Thakur listened to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme of PM Modi at Dreamland Hotel in Shimla. He said in the Maan Ki Baat programme, PM addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News and since the first episode telecasted on 3 October 2014, it has become one of the most popular programme, which has being well received by the people of the country.

Later, Thakur visited the Jakhu ward of the city and extended an invitation to the residents of the area to be part of this mega function on the historic Ridge to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre which would be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister also visited Holy lodge and handed over the invitation to Pratibha Singh, a Member of Parliament (MP), for the function of the Prime Minister at the Ridge.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, state BJP incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, HIMFED chairman Ganesh Dutt, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal and other senior officers were present on the occasion among others.