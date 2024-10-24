Himachal CM seeks Centre’s support for developing tourist destinations

Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought support from the Centre to develop tourist destinations in the state.

Sukhu called upon Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Thursday and urged for support to develop new and integrated tourist destinations in the state.

He also asked the Union Minister to support the state under special central assistance schemes.

Sukhu said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be submitted to the central government in a couple of weeks.

He requested support for constructing a wellness centre-cum-health resort at Dehra in Kangra district and an integrated tourism complex at Auhar in Bilaspur.

“The state government is promoting water sports in a big way in the state to attract tourists. Pong Dam and Bhakra Dam have significant potential in this regard,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh is committed to sustainable development and the promotion of tourism in the state.

“Emphasis is being placed on developing infrastructure and improving connectivity to attract high-end tourists. Besides developing heliports to connect all district headquarters, the state is also expanding the Kangra airport,” he said.

He also noted that the state aims to develop new tourist destinations to enhance tourism.

He also urged the Union Minister to support and fund the state for constructing golf courses.

Sukhu said that the Pong Dam reservoir had been selected as a tourist destination under Swadesh Darshan 2.O and requested expedited funding for the project’s execution.

He further said that a revised DPR for the development of the Chintpurni temple complex under the Prashad Scheme had been sent to the central government along with a request for the sanction of funds.

The Union Minister assured to take up the project for constructing iconic tourist centres immediately within one month at an appropriate level and provide speedy clearance.

He also assured to support the state in its tourism promotion activities besides releasing funds soon.