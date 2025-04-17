BJP holds key meet at PM’s residence to discuss party’s organisational elections

A meeting of the BJP’s top leadership was held in Delhi to choose the successor to party chief JP Nadda. The meeting, held at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was attended by senior leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and the party’s National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh.

According to sources, the leaders discussed several names for the BJP’s next national president, and an announcement in this regard could be made within a week.

“The election process for choosing the BJP’s national president could begin any time after April 20,” said a source familiar with the meeting held Wednesday evening.

Union Minister JP Nadda has served as the BJP’s national president since January 2020. He had succeeded Home Minister Shah. As per the BJP’s constitution, the term of the party’s national president is generally for three years.

However, Nadda’s term was extended beyond the standard tenure to ensure a smooth transition of power. He was also given an extended run, given the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, the election for the BJP president was scheduled to be held in January but was postponed to April, as the party wanted to make a careful selection.

Apart from choosing the new party chief, the BJP leadership is also believed to have discussed organisational changes in the party’s state units. Names for new state presidents in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Karnataka were also discussed during the meeting.

Ahead of assembly elections in several states, the BJP is set for an organisational overhaul as part of its broader electoral strategy.