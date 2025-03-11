Congress govt in Himachal failed to fulfil a single in two years: LoP

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the Congress government of failure to fulfill its promises and guarantees in the last two years.

Speaking in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday on the second day of the Budget session, Thakur said the government has not fulfilled even a single guarantee out of the 10 it had promised, including the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), providing financial assistance to women, and generating employment.

He accused the government of not having any new projects or schemes and instead taking credit for the projects initiated by the previous BJP government.

Thakur expressed concern over the rising drug menace in the state and demanded strict action against those involved.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu responded to him by saying the government has taken strict action against drug peddlers and the incidence of drug abuse has decreased by 30 percent.

He said the government has fulfilled its guarantee of implementing the OPS and has also provided financial assistance to women and generated employment.

He accused the Opposition of trying to mislead the people and asserted that the government was committed to making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state by 2027.

Sukhu also said the government was working to bring back Rs10,000 crore of the state’s employees’ contribution to the New Pension Scheme (NPS).