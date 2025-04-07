Himachal govt will strengthen state electricity board: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) with an assurance of all possible support to ensure improved services for the people of the state.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Energy Department here on Monday, the chief minister said large-scale recruitment of field staff would be done to ensure seamless ground-level operations. He appreciated the vital role played by the HPSEBL officers and employees in maintaining consistent electricity supply across the state.

Sukhu stated that several HPSEBL officers were currently serving on deputation in the Directorate of Energy, Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited and Power Corporation.

He directed the officers to be given the option to be permanently absorbed in their respective organization by April 30. The remaining vacant posts would be filled by the state government on priority to ensure efficient functioning of the organization.

He further said that the 100 MW Uhl Phase-III hydro power project would soon be formally inaugurated. The project, which had suffered damages due to a penstock burst on May 17, 2020 was expedited by the present state government with a provision of financial assistance of Rs. 185 crore.

As a result, 2.97 crore units of electricity have already been generated since its commissioning, he informed.

Initiated in 2003, the project has been completed after a span of 22 years, owing to the focused efforts of the present state government, said the chief minister. “Once fully operational, Uhl Phase-III is expected to generate 392 million units of electricity annually, contributing approximately Rs. 200 crore in revenue to the state each year,” he added.