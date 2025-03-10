Despite financial challenges, Himachal moving towards self-reliance : Governor

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that despite the financial challenges, the state is moving towards self-reliance.

In his address to the state assembly on the first day of the Budget session that commenced on Monday, the Governor said that the state’s financial situation has been adversely affected due to the reduction in the revenue deficit grant (RDG) recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

He highlighted the government’s achievements, including the collection of Rs 8338 crore revenue by December 2024, which is 11.79 percent higher than the same period last year.

The Governor also mentioned the government’s efforts to promote education, sports, and eco-tourism in the state.

He said that the government has increased the diet money for athletes and has also provided financial assistance to medal winners in international and national sports events.

The Governor conveyed his gratitude to the state government and the assembly for widely adopting his campaign against drug abuse.

He said that the government has seized properties worth Rs11 crore acquired through illegal drug trade and is also strengthening the enforcement and forensic capabilities to tackle the menace.

The Governor claimed that the state government has fulfilled six out of the 10 guarantees made during the assembly elections, including the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for 1.36 lakh employees, providing Rs1500 per month to eligible women, and starting English medium education in government schools from class one.