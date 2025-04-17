Amit Shah vows to wipe out Naxalism by March 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that Naxalism has been confined to just four districts in India, vowed to wipe Naxalism out by March 2026.

Speaking at a function ogranised mark the 86th Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, he said, “The CRPF’s contribution to national security is unparalleled, whether it is facing terrorists in the valleys of Kashmir, ensuring peace in the Northeast, or confining hardened Naxalites to just four districts today.”

Advertisement

“In all these achievements, CRPF jawans have played a major role. No number of books can do justice to their bravery, sense of duty, and courage,” he added.

Advertisement

The home minister specially lauded the COBRA Battalion of the CRPF for playing a leading role in neutralizing naxalites and naxal activities. “Naxalism has been confined to just four districts of India. The menace will end in the country by March 31, 2026 as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he announced, adding, “This is a pledge the nation has taken, and the CRPF is the backbone of this mission,” he added.

The CRPF, especially its COBRA battalion, is playing a major role in the elimination and thereby ridding the country of the Naxal menace, Shah maintained.

He pointed out that the CRPF has set up over 400 forward operating bases in naxal areas. Because of this, violence in those regions has dropped by over 70 per cent. “We are now close to ending it,” he stated.

Today, even the most dreaded Naxalites tremble when they hear COBRA commandos approaching, he said.

Amit Shah said that the CRPF has always made the ultimate sacrifice to maintain the unity and integrity of the country, and that is why whenever there is unrest anywhere in the country, the CRPF is deployed.

“And, as home minister, when I get to know that CRPF jawans are deployed there, I can focus on my other duties without worry, because I have faith that if CRPF is present, victory is assured,” Shah asserted.

He told the jawans, “2,264 among you have sacrificed their lives. I want to say to the families of all the martyrs that as the nation moves forward towards becoming the supreme power by 2047, your family’s contribution is immense.”

Shah said, “When the golden history of India’s independence is written, the saga of our immortal martyrs’ sacrifice will be written in golden letters. I am fully confident of this.”

The event was part of the 86th Raising Day celebrations of the CRPF.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was also present on the occasion.

The CRPF Day is celebrated every year on March 19 as it was on this day in 1950 that the flag was presented to the force by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

This year the parade is being held on April 17 as part of extended celebrations.

It was in Neemuch on July 27, 1939, that the ‘Crown Representative Police’ was established during British rule, which was renamed as Central Reserve Police Force by Home Minister Vallabhbhai Patel on December 28, 1949.