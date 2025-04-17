AAP terms CBI raid at Pathak’s residence ‘politically motivated’

The AAP on Thursday alleged that the CBI raid at party leader Durgesh Pathak’s residence in Delhi was ‘politically motivated’ to intimidate the party as it gained ground in Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference, Pathak said, “The CBI searched every corner of my house for 3-4 hours but found nothing. I was not even told why the raid was conducted. It’s clear this was done to scare us because I’ve been made Gujarat Sah-Prabhari.”

Referring to AAP’s performance in the last Gujarat Assembly elections, he said, “We got over 41 lakh votes and 5 MLAs. AAP has emerged as a strong alternative in Gujarat. Soon after, our senior leader and MP Sanjay Singh was arrested. Now, this raid on me is clearly another attempt to intimidate and silence us.”

“If the BJP wants to crush AAP or any opposition party, this is their way of doing it. But this is extremely dangerous for democracy,” the AAP leader said.

Echoing similar sentiments, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that as soon as Durgesh Pathak went to Gujarat and held organisational meetings, PM Modi sent the CBI to intimidate him.

“Is this their idea of politics? This is a deliberate attempt to destroy a political party within a democracy. Is this how they want to run the country? The BJP is in a weak position in Gujarat,” Singh claimed.