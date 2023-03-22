Himachal CM advocates change of water usage habits

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over state-level ‘World Water Day’ function here on Wednesday, advocated the change of water usage habits.

He stated that the World Water Day is all about accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis because water affects us all and we need everyone to take an early action.

Sukhu, while stressing the importance of water conservation and creating awareness about its worth, exhorted a behavioural change in water usage and its management.

According to a report, by 2030, 40 per cent of the population would have to experience a shortage of water to quench their thirst, he said. “We need to keep the Blue to keep the Green,” he said.

Over and above the adverse effects of climate change, with less or untimely rains and snow has resulted in drying of water resources which was a matter of great concern, said the chief minister.

Every section of society needs to work together to maintain and protect these vital water resources.

The chief minister said in times to come, the water of our rivers can be an asset of revenue generation but for that we need to adopt ‘Green Measures’ so as to minimize the impact of Global warming on the Himalayan glaciers and our ecosystem.

Sukhu stressed adopting modern technology in the Jal Shakti Department so as to accelerate the pace of the works.

The state government is planning to provide clean water through UV rays technology and to achieve the target to make Himachal a ‘Green Energy State’ by March 31, 2026, the government is going to ink an agreement for green hydrogen generation.

To make Himachal Pradesh financially strong and self-reliant again, the Chief Minister said that few radical changes and tough decisions were to be adopted and if required, there can be changes in the rules and the law.

In the next 10 years a much developed and economically strong Himachal would be handed over to the future generation, said Sukhu.

“We have to work untidily to achieve the theme for the 2023 World Water Day is accelerating the change to solve the water and sanitation crisis, which calls for the public to alter the way they use, consume and manage water in their lives,” said the chief minister.