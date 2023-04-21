Haryana govt denies ‘clean chit’ to Vadra firm by SIT

The Haryana government on Friday denied reports claiming “clean chit” to the transfer of land between Skylight Hospitality (Robert Vadra’s company) and DLF Universal Limited (a real estate major) by a special investigation team (SIT) constituted to investigate the deal.

The state Police Department said the case is still under investigation with the SIT still obtaining more relevant documents and also examining a number of individuals connected with the case.

“The focus of SIT’s investigation is not limited to just probing the revenue loss, rather the investigation aims to expose all those who are involved in the criminal conspiracy with the motive of giving high financial gains to certain individuals, and of quid pro quo involving underhand dealings, ” said the spokesperson.

Divulging details about the report submitted by the Tehsildar Manesar, Gurugram, the spokesperson said as per the report it is stated that M/s Skylight Hospitality sold 3.5 Acre to M/s DLF Universal Limited on 18 September 2012 and this transfer of land has been done in accordance with the Indian Registration Act, 1908 and no regulations have been violated in the said transaction. This report of the Tehsildar is erroneously being presented as a “clean chit” by some newspapers, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the Punjab and Haryana High Court at Chandigarh is closely monitoring the investigation in the cases involving Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) .

In this connection, progress reports are being regularly submitted in the Court in CWP-PIL No. 29 of 2021 titled as Court on its own motion V/s State of Punjab and others. The progress report in case FIR No 288/2018, PS Kherki Daula, Gurugram was also a part of the comprehensive reply filed by the State in the matter and is incorrectly being construed as a “clean chit”, the spokesperson added.

The Haryana government on Thursday reportedly informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that no violation of rules or regulations have been detected in the transfer of land by Ms Skylight Hospitality to the DLF Universal Limited in Gurgram, a case in which senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and several others were booked for cheating and other offences.

Congress’ former president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra is a director of Skylight Hospitality and the alleged deal took place when the Congress was in power in the state with Hooda as the chief minister.