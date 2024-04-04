Congress can’t come out of dynastic politics: BJP on Robert Vadra’s Amethi remark

Reacting to Robert Vadra’s statement on his likely political debut from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP on Thursday said that the grand old party cannot come out of dynastic politics.

“Whatever he said, one thing is very clear that they (Congress) cannot come out of dynastic politics. What he (Robert Vadra) is apart from being the son-in-law of the Gandhi family, that people will expect something from him. What kind of certificate do you (Robert Vadra) have? Four power centres have been built here, one is of Sonia Gandhi, one of Rahul Gandhi, one is of Priyanka Gandhi, and one is of Kharge. These people have ruined this country because of nepotism and still they do not want to change themselves…,” BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Sirsa’s remarks came after Vadra said that people of Amethi are troubled by sitting BJP MP Smriti Irani and that they expect him to represent the constituency.

Advertisement

“The people of Amethi expect me to represent their constituency if I decide to become a member of Parliament…They are really troubled by the current Member of Parliament, they think they have made a mistake by electing her…,” he told ANI.

Amethi is seen as a traditional Congress stronghold. The seat was represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi untill 2019, when he suffered a shock defeat at the hands of BJP leader Smriti Irani. He, however, won from Wayanad, the second seat he contested.