Robert Vadra visits Vrindavan temple, says will take decision soon to enter electoral politics

Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband, said on Monday that his decision to enter electoral politics will be taken soon.

Vadra visited Thakur Banke Bihari on Monday morning and paid obeisance at the temple. He stayed at the temple for about 20 minutes.



The son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Vadra has been in the news recently after he expressed his desire to contest elections from Amethi.

Talking to reporters after joining the Shringaar Aarti, Vadra said that he has prayed to Thakur Banke Bihari for peace and happiness in the country.

He said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were working hard to bring about changes in the elections. Certainly the people of the country and God will understand their hard work, he added.



On the question of contesting elections from Amethi, he said that people from many parts of the country want him to contest elections. ” I am also interested in joining politics. I will make a decision when the right time comes,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of doing politics of discrimination, Vadra said ”a secular government should be established in the country and the INDI alliance was working towards this with full strength”.

In a post on X, he wrote, ” As part of my Birthday, a spiritual and charity week, my visit to Banke Bihari Temple in Biharipura in Vrindavan Dham in Mathura was really enlightening. My prayers for peace, harmony and staying secular for the people of our great nation. To keep Priyanka, Rahul and all who are campaigning around India, safe and are able to hear each person’s issues, and to help create the change they need, to be part of a prosperous, a secular Nation.”