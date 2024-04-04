Robert Vadra keen on contesting from Amethi as Congress candidate

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra on Thursday said the people of Amethi are troubled by sitting BJP MP Smriti Irani and that they expect him to represent the constituency.

He, however, contended that he wants her wife to become an MP first.

“…The people of Amethi expect me to represent their constituency if I decide to become a member of Parliament…They are really troubled by the current Member of Parliament, they think they have made a mistake by electing her…,” he told ANI, adding “I want Priyanka (Gandhi) to become an MP first and then I feel I can also come.”

He said that the Gandhi family worked hard in Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur. Vadra also claimed that he has been approached by different parties to come along. “I interact with people and there are MPs from different parties. They (MPs) ask me to come along with their party and ask me the reasons for the delay. They also assure me of their support…So different parties across the country are asking me to come along…I have friendships with a lot of people above the party lines…,” he said. Notably, Amethi has been a Congress stronghold and was represented by former party president Rahul Gandhi untill 2019 when BJP’s Smriti Irani defeated him.

The Congress has not yet announced its candidates for Amethi and another Gandhi family bastion Raebareli, which was represented by Sonia Gandhi untill recently.

Mrs Gandhi, however, switched to the Upper House and was administered oath on Thursday. After her Rajya Sabha move, the Congress is in a fix on who would contest from her seat.

If Mr Vadra contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, it is likely the Congress would be tempted to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Raebareli, sources said.