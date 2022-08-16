Haryana dhaba worker held for six-year-old’s rape and murder

The Haryana Police have cracked the rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in Panipat district that took place on 15 August with the arrest of the suspect.

Giving this information on Tuesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said in view of the seriousness of the case, Superintendent of Police Panipat, Shashank Kumar Sawan, immediately visited the crime spot and constituted five police teams to crack the case. The post-mortem report confirmed that the girl was raped before the murder.

Taking cognisance of the investigation, the police teams scanned the footage captured in CCTV cameras installed at nearby locations in which the accused appeared carrying the girl. On the basis of the footage, the police identified the accused and arrested him near Gymkhana Club in Sector 25, Panipat.

The accused has been identified as Ishwar, a native of Piri Chamoli (Uttrakhand) presently living as a tenant in Krishna garden, the spokesperson said.

“The police will file challan as soon as possible for fast-tracking the case. Police will put the case in the category of Chinhit Apradh and the court will be requested to award capital punishment to the accused,” he added.

The spokesperson said during interrogation, the accused admitted to committing the heinous crime. He revealed that he was on his way when he saw the victim playing with her younger brother in a park. He lured the victim to a location where he raped and murdered her and fled from the spot.

The accused is working at a dhaba at Flora Chowk for the last five months. He was produced in court and sent to police remand, the spokesperson said.