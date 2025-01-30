Haryana CM pretended to drink Yamuna water, spit it back: Kejriwal

As the row over Yamuna water pollution intensifies, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini , who had taken a sip of the river water, only pretended to do it but spit the water back.

His attack followed Saini’s visit to the Yamuna’s banks near the Palla village where he had come to counter allegations made by the AAP national convener.

AAP chief, taking to social media platform X wrote, “Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini pretended to drink Yamuna water… and then spat the same water back into the Yamuna.”

He also mentioned,”When I said that Yamuna water could be dangerous for the lives of Delhiites due to ammonia contamination, they threatened to file an FIR against me. They want to make the people of Delhi drink the same poisonous water which they themselves cannot drink. I will never let this happen.”

Meanwhile, at a public meeting in North Delhi’s Timarpur on Wednesday, Kejriwal once again alleged that BJP has crossed all limits of dirty politics, with the Haryana government deliberately poisoning water by adding ammonia.

He claimed that If the contaminated water had reached people’s homes, many would have fallen sick, some could have even died.

He said that the Delhi side fortunately detected it in time and diverted the water, and did not let the same reach homes in the national capital.

Kejriwal further said that politics should not stoop so low, as people in the country are not each other’s enemies. Haryana is part of our country, Delhi is part of our country, BJP is part of our country, Congress is part of our country, and Aam Aadmi Party is also a part of our country, he added.

He urged the people to exercise their right to vote sensibly, as pressing the wrong button to vote will ruin the city.