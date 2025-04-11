Global City will prove a milestone in the development of Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that a Global City would be developed in Gurugram in accordance with international standards to serve as a milestone in the state’s developmental journey.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting with investors at the Global City project site in Gurugram on Friday. Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, MLAs Bimla Chaudhary, Tejpal Tanwar, and Mukesh Sharma were present on this occasion. He said that the project, with an investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore, is expected to benefit approximately 16 lakh people. Once completed, it will generate around five lakh employment opportunities.

Spread across 1,000 acres, a provision for mixed use land has been made in this project including dedicated zones for residential, commercial, hospitality, and educational institutions.

He further informed that the first phase of the project, being developed as per global standards, will be completed by the end of next year. In the first phase of the project, Rs 940 crore is being spent on an area of 587 acre.

The chief minister said to ensure a reliable water supply for the city, a Mass Balancing Reservoir with a capacity of 350 million litres will be constructed over 18 acres. This reservoir will serve both functional and aesthetic purposes – acting as a major water storage facility while also enhancing the visual appeal of the city.

It will provide a seven-day backup water supply for Global City, he said, adding that there would be a 10.7 km utility tunnel in the Global City, which will have provision for water pipeline, electric cable, fire services, lighting system, ventilation system, fire detection, earthing system, etc.

He said environmental sustainability is a key component of the project. A green zone spanning 125 acres is proposed to help keep Global City’s temperature lower than that of Gurugram.

Highlighting the project’s connectivity, he said Global City will be just 30 minutes from Delhi International Airport, 20 minutes from the railway station/ICD, and only 10 minutes from the heliport and Multimodal Transit Hub. It will also be well-connected to National Highway 48 via NPR, SPR, and CPR.

During the meeting, the chief minister interacted with representatives from 14 prominent private groups, including Macrotech (Lodha), DLF, Adani, RMZ, L&T Realty, Signature Global, Eldeco, Hero Realty, Unity Group, Bestech, Prestige Construction, JLL, CBRE, and ASF.

Principal Secretary of the Industry and Commerce Department, D Suresh, and Chief Coordinator Sunil Sharma gave a detailed presentation on various aspects of the Global City project.

Later, the chief minister briefed the media about the project and inspected the site along with senior officials. As a symbolic gesture of environmental commitment, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries planted saplings.