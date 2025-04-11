Resolution to make Haryana drug-free: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Friday said making Haryana drug-free is a part of the commitment to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat aur Sashakt Bharat’. To achieve this, not only the government but also youth, parents, and social organisations must come together and fight against drug abuse, he said.

With this very goal in mind, the Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 is moving forward with the resolve to protect every household and family from the menace of drugs and make the entire state drug-free, said Chief Minister Saini.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering while flagging off the Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 in Faridabad. He also waved to the cyclists, boosting their morale and enthusiasm.

He said that the cyclothon is progressing with a meaningful message, and the enthusiasm among the youth in every village and city is clear proof that this campaign is playing a significant role in spreading awareness about staying away from drugs.

The Chief Minister said, ”Today, as we move forward with the resolution of Viksit Haryana – Viksit Bharat, we must confront every situation that holds society back.” He said that drugs are such evil that not only destroy an individual, but also weaken the entire family.

Saini said that the Cyclothon was flagged off from Hisar on April 5. The Cyclothon has since passed through Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Narnaul, Rewari, and Palwal, and reached Faridabad today. From here, it will proceed to Gurugram.

By April 27, this Cyclothon will cover the entire state, spreading awareness and delivering the message of drug de-addiction among the people. Lakhs of people across the state have registered to be a part of this anti-drug campaign and help spread its message, added Saini.

The Chief Minister said that the youth participating in this Cyclothon are strengthening the foundation for future generations. The success of this campaign will be measured when even a single child stays away from drugs, a single family is saved from breaking apart, or a single youth achieves their dreams because of this initiative, he said.

He called upon all elders, women, youth, parents, teachers, and social organisations to unite and fight this battle against drugs together. Social change begins at home. There should be open conversations about drugs within families. If a child has already fallen into addiction, embrace them and do not shame them, he said.

The Chief Minister shared that a similar Cyclothon was organised across the state in 2023, which continued for 25 days. That Cyclothon witnessed the participation of 1,77,200 cyclists and over 5.25 lakh citizens. Encouraged by its overwhelming success, Cyclothon 2.0 is now being organised.

During the event, the Chief Minister administered an oath to the youth present, urging them to pledge that they would never indulge in any form of substance abuse in their lives and would motivate others to stay away from drugs as well. He further encouraged them to report any information related to drug trafficking or peddling on the helpline numbers 90508-91508 and 1933 or by submitting details on the MANAS portal.

Karnam Malleswari, the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in 2000 and recipient of the Arjuna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and a Padma Shri, along with Arjuna Awardee para-athlete Pranav Surma, also participated in Cyclothon 2.0 to motivate the cyclists.

Cyclothon 2.0, after passing through Hisar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Narnaul, Rewari, Nuh, and Palwal, reached Faridabad, where it witnessed a fresh wave of public enthusiasm and participation. To ensure greater involvement of women, the Chief Minister flagged off the event in the district with a pink theme.