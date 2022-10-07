After a herd of buffaloes collided with the newly launched Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat, which damaged the front portion of train, Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a case against the owners of cattle on Friday.

The nose cone cover of the driver coach of the semi-high speed train which was damaged in the collision got fixed by the surgical team. However, the railway police is yet to identify the owners of the buffaloes so far and efforts are on to do so.

The newly-launched Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train had hit a herd of cattle at around 11 am on Thursday between Vatva and Maninagar stations in Gujarat. According to reports, four buffaloes died in the accident.

Taking the incident into consideration, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, “All railway tracks in the country are still on the ground, on the surface. The problem of cattle thus persists. However, trains are being designed to tackle such issues. Even after yesterday’s incident, nothing happened to the Vande Bharat train, the front part was repaired,”

Ahmedabad division’s WR’s senior spokesperson Jitendra Kumar Jayant was quoted by several media reports saying, “The RPF has lodged a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified owners of the buffaloes that came in the way of Vande Bharat train between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations in Ahmedabad. “

According to reports, the FIR was filed under section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989, which deals with unauthorised entry into any part of a railway and misuse of its property.

“Railway keeps sufficient nose-cones as spare. It was replaced with a new one in the Mumbai Central depot in no time during the maintenance and the train was put back in service without any extra downtime. The train departed from Mumbai today without any inconvenience to the passengers. Western Railway is taking all actions to prevent such type of incidents in future,” read an official statement.

The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed train, the third service under the Vande Bharat series, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 from Gandhinagar Capital and it commenced the commercial run from the next day.