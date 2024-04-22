Second case against BJP MLA Raja Singh in Telangana

Hyderabad police have booked a second case against BJP MLA of Goshamahal, T Raja Singh, this time for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while leading a procession during Ram Navami.

In a suo motu complaint registered at Sultan Bazar police station, it was said that he had continued delivering speeches using the DJ till 11:15 pm beyond the permitted time of 10pm. Earlier, Afzalgunj police had booked him for taking out a rally on Ram Navami even though police permission was denied for the procession.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad city police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy suspended a woman assistant sub-inspector of police after she hugged and shook hands with Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate for Hyderabad seat while on duty. She was caught on camera in uniform, hugging and shaking hands with the BJP candidate while she was deployed at a rally. The clip was circulated on social media and came to the notice of senior police officers resulting in her suspension for violating protocol.

The Begum Bazar police have also booked BJP candidate K Madhavi Latha yesterday ‘for spreading hate’ after she had made gestures of shooting an imaginary arrow in the direction of a masjid while participating in another procession on the occasion of Ram Navami.

They registered an FIR against her after a complainant Sheik Imran said she had hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community by making derogatory comments against them since she was announced as the BJP candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat besides her gesture with the imaginary bow and arrow. Madhavi Latha was booked under section 295 of Indian Penal Code which pertains to injuring or defiling places of worship with the intent of insulting any religion or class. However, a defiant Madhavi Latha denied the charge claiming that particular video was a morphed one.