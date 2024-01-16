Govt follows Ram Rajya principles; spends revenue on welfare: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Satyasai district and inaugurated the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN).

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the institute would play an important role in the collection of taxes by the government.

Recalling that Gandhiji used to say Ram Rajya is real democracy, the Prime Minister said Ram Rajya stood on four pillars – people can walk with head held high, no discrimination, protection of the weak, and duty is above all.

Such a government will allow easy business and make the country a global leader in economy, he said.

Mr Modi said he met young officers who would lead the country in the Amrit Kaal of Independence.

There is a need to follow the system of tax collection that prevailed during Ram Rajya, he said. The Sun collects water-moisture from Earth and then showers on it for its good and prosperity. “Our tax collection system should be similar. We undertook several reforms for the objective,” he added.

Businessmen were harassed, and so the government brought the Goods and Services Tax (GST), income tax reforms, and faceless returns system. This has resulted in record tax collections. The government is returning the money collected to the people through various schemes.

He said the government increased the tax exemption limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 7 lakh tax. Citizens have saved Rs 2.50 lakh crore. With greater tax collections, many schemes were started for public welfare and infrastructure investment.

This has convinced tax payers to respond positively and their number is increasing. “Whatever we collected, we offered at the feet of the people. This is nothing but sushasan (good governance),” he said.

The prime minister said the campaign against corruption must continue. NACIN should provide India with a modern ecosystem for trade and commerce. It should create a friendly environment to make India an important partner for global trade and promote ease of doing business through tax, customs and narcotics.

During his visit, the prime minister visited the first floor of NACIN to view the Antiquities Smuggling Centre, Narcotics Study Centre and Wildlife Crime Detection Centre.

He visited the ground floor to view the X-Ray and Baggage Screening Centre, followed by a visit to the academic block to plant some saplings and interact with construction workers.

He interacted with some trainee officers and released a book titled ‘Flora of Palasamudram’ and presented an accreditation certificate to NACIN.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi offered prayers at the Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh. It’s a place that holds special significance in the Ramayana.

He chose traditional attire on his visit to the temple. He is on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on 16 and 17 January.

The Prime Minister has visited Lepakshi just six days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the grand Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

According to Ramayana, Lepakshi is the place where Jatayu, after having been grievously wounded by Ravan, who was abducting Ma Sita, fell. The dying Jatayu who told Lord Rama that Ma Sita was indeed taken south by Ravan was then granted Moksha by Lord Ram.

The visit to Lepakshi comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik. Few days back, PM Modi had visited Panchvati, situated on the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik. He offered prayers at the Kala Ram Mandir and heard verses relating to Ayodhya “aagman” of Bhagwan Ram from Ramayan in Marathi.