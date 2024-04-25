Oppn conspiring against India’s welfare and security: Yogi

Launching a blistering attack on the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stated that those opposing welfare and development initiatives, as well as efforts to ensure India’s security, are once again conspiring against the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Agra attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “The result of your trust in the leadership of PM Modi in 2014 is evident in the increased global respect for India. Our borders are now secure, and India has been freed from terrorism and Naxalism. Besides, significant development has taken place.”

He added, “The public is benefiting from welfare schemes without any bias. India seems to be emerging as the world’s largest economic power.”

The Chief Minister urged the voters at Kothi Meena Bazaar to re-elect sitting Agra MP and BJP Lok Sabha candidate SP Singh Baghel, along with Fatehpur Sikri MP and BJP candidate Rajkumar Chahar, to Parliament.

Yogi highlighted that during the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav year’, PM Modi had urged the nation to embrace Panch Pran (five pledges), which include ending the traces of slavery in India, respecting the heritage, and working together with every Indian to carry forward the concept of a self-reliant and developed India.

He remarked, “In contrast, the Congress and the SP harbour negative sentiments towards India. The members of the INDI alliance have a track record of betraying the nation and dividing society based on caste, region, and language. After coming to power, they have made deliberate efforts to deprive the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, and the economically disadvantaged of their rights.”

The Chief Minister stressed the power of the vote, pointing out that it has significantly transformed the country’s destiny and image in the last 10 years of the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Within a decade, we are witnessing the emergence of a ‘new India’. PM Modi is committed to realising a self-reliant and prosperous India”, he stated.