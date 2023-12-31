Govt aims at realising self-reliance in defence sector: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the domestic defence industry to realise self-reliance in this crucial domain.

Speaking at the 21st convocation ceremony of the Tezpur University in Assam, Singh outlined key steps initiated by the Ministry of Defence, notably the curbs on arms imports and the identification of 509 defence equipment items on the five positive indigenisation lists aimed at promoting local manufacturing.

Four positive indigenisation lists were issued for Defence Public Sector Undertakings, marking 4,666 items for indigenous production, he added.

Highlighting the remarkable surge in defence production, surpassing the milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore, Singh said that India’s defence exports is currently soaring at Rs 1,521 crore.

The Union Minister emphasised a transformation in India’s approach, shifting from passivity to proactivity, nurturing a culture of confidence and action under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He also spotlighted the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment to ensure their inclusion across sectors, including the military.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of India’s youth in national progress, Singh reiterated the country’s ambition to emerge as an economic and military force, relying on the capabilities of its talented young population. He underscored the government’s support to the startup ecosystem and innovation, particularly in the Defence Industrial Sector, citing successful initiatives such as Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX).

Commending the burgeoning startup ecosystem in India, Singh said that the government has nurtured over one lakh startups to further its vision of an empowered, inventive, and self-reliant nation.