Govt according top priority to nation’s security: Rajnath

The government is according top priority to the country’s safety and security and no stone will be left unturned to safeguard the unity and integrity of the nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

He, however, clarified that by becoming strong, India did not mean to establish dominance in the world. He said India has always followed the path of truth, non-violence and peace and did not support aggression of any kind.

Addressing a conclave organised by the IAF to commemorate 60 years of Chetak helicopter’s service to the nation, Rajnath stressed that the relationship between peace, security and military power has deepened in the country in the last few years.

“Whenever a country fights a war for its safety and security, it is not just the armed forces who take part. The whole nation fights that war. The scientists, engineers and technicians of organisations like HAL, who develop helicopters like ‘Chetak’ and other platforms, play an equally important role as our soldiers,” he said.

Rajnath described the ‘Chetak’ helicopter as not just a machine, but a vibrant and dedicated entity that has been continuously engaged in the service of the nation for the last six decades and has set an example for others.

He noted that nearly 700 Chetaks manufactured so far have served the nation in war and peace with full dedication, describing its multi-service employment as a shining example of jointness.

The defence minister was of the view that India has shown its strength in the design, development and operation of helicopters in the five-tonne category, terming the indigenously designed and developed Advanced Light Helicopter DHRUV and its variants as examples of India’s prowess.

He described the Light Combat Helicopter as another example of the country’s capability in light helicopters for combat operations. Light Utility Helicopters, being operated by the armed forces, were also great examples of the capability in the helicopter sector, he added.

Rajnath reiterated the government’s resolve to achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence production and preparedness, in view of the constantly changing global security scenario. “These days, there have been challenges in ensuring supply lines. The external situation has affected the serviceability of critical weapons and equipment. Therefore, we are leaving no stone unturned to achieve self-reliance. Earlier, the country was dependent on imports from other countries to bolster the defence sector. This government believes in strengthening our own shoulders to protect ourselves. We are making sure that India is not dependent on anyone,” he stressed.