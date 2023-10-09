Gold worth Rs 26.64 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized 454 grammes of gold valued at Rs 26.64 lakhs in two separate cases, an official said on Sunday.

As per the customs officials, the gold was recovered from two passengers coming from Dubai in two different cases.

The gold was concealed in powder form in detergent/flour/oats packets, they said.

The Hyderabad Customs shared the video and wrote on their social media handle X, “Based on pax profiling, Hyderabad Customs, in two different cases, intercepted two pax coming from Dubai on October 7, 2023, and found gold (in powder form) of a total weight of 454 grammes valued at Rs 26.64 lakhs, mixed in detergent/flour/oats packets, and the gold was seized.”

