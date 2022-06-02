Girl trolled after youth commits suicide following break up

In a worrying situation, the girl’s parents and ex-lover were mocked on social media after committing suicide in Karnataka’s Hassan district. The videos have gone viral.

Last Friday at Halebelur village, Sakaleshpur taluq, the 24-year-old Anil ingested poison in front of his lover’s home. He was unable to recuperate and died on Wednesday in the hospital.

The girl’s parents and Anil’s acquaintances were subsequently trolled on social media by Anil’s buddies. They held the girl and her parents accountable for Anil’s death.

The girl’s and her parents’ images have been shared on social media, with people expressing their displeasure with the girl’s family.

According to the police, Anil, a coffee planter’s son, was in love with the girl, who was also a coffee planter’s daughter. According to Anil’s pals, the pair had been together for eight years.

However, after the girl’s family learned of the relationship, she was isolated at home. They grabbed her phone and forbade her from communicating with anyone. They eventually persuaded her to end her relationship with him.

Anil, who couldn’t take it anymore, went to the girl’s residence, but she didn’t react to his pleadings. Family members of the girl chastised him and warned him not to bother them. They allegedly also ejected him from their home.

Sakaleshpur Town police registered a case and took up investigation.

(with inputs from IANS)