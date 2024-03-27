23-yr-old bartender found dead in South Delhi, suicide suspected

The body of a man was found under mysterious circumstances lying in Rajpur Khurd Extension area in South Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, based on the initial inquiry conducted so far, it appears to be a case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Pankaj Singh Negi, who worked as a bartender in a pub at Greater Kailash Part- II, a police official said. He was a resident of Chirag Delhi.

It was on Monday night at around 10 pm, the police received information regarding an unconscious man lying in Rajpur Khurd Extension, following which a police team from Maidan Garhi Police Station was rushed to the spot.

The police began inquiry into the matter and it was revealed that on Monday he had come to the area in a highly intoxicated state, and met his female friend, following which a heated argument took place between them and he left the place.

As per police, Pankaj did not respond to her calls after leaving from her place. The police have launched a probe and are finding more information in a bid to ascertain more details in the matter.