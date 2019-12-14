Union Minister Giriraj Singh took to Twitter to attack Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for the statement he made during Bharat Bachao rally in the capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the ruling government at the mega ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi said, “I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth.”

Gandhi said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should apologise for pushing the country to a “crisis situation”.

“No one from Congress will apologise. It is Narendra Modi who should apologise. He should apologise to the nation. His assistant Amit Shah should apologise to the nation,” he further said.

In a vehement reaction to BJP’s demand for an apology on his “Rape in India” remark, Rahul Gandhi reiterated that he will not apologise.

Singh said, “Vir Savarkar was a real patriot. No one becomes Gandhi and a patriot by merely adopting a surname. One needs Indian blood to become a real patriot. Many people have looted the country in disguise. It is unacceptable.”

The Minister tagged a picture of Rahul, Sonia and Priyanka. “Who are these three? Are they common people of India?”

वीर सावरकर तो सच्चे देशभक्त थे…उधार का सरनेम लेने से कोई गांधी नहीं होता ,कोई देशभक्त नहीं बनता..देशभक्त होने के लिए रगों में शुद्ध हिंदुस्तानी रक्त चाहिए।

वेश बदलकर बहुतों ने हिंदुस्तान को लूटा है अब यह नहीं होगा।

यह तीनों कौन है ??क्या यह तीनों देश के आम नागरिक हैं?? pic.twitter.com/NTBzJhCXDI — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) December 14, 2019

Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand took a jibe on the Prime Minister’s pet project ‘Make in India’ and said, “Earlier it was ‘make in India’, but now it is rape in India”.

The Parliament on Friday witnessed massive uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark at a rally in Jharkhand, with BJP MPs demanding an apology from the Congress leader.