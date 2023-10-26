Gehlot govt full of corruption, led to paper leak scam: Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat

Union Minister of Jal Sakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today attacked the Congress-led government in Rajasthan while saying that the government has compromised the future of lakhs of young aspirants due to paper leak scam in Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers.

Singh while addressing the media in the national capital said, “This is no news. For the past five years the Gehlot government has broken all records of corruption. This has majorly damaged the future of the young people, who were hopeful to crack the exam to get the job. This is not only about one young aspirant. In most cases, these are the people who want a job desperately to support their households and families. And, we are raising the question about 70 lakh youth aspirants who could have had a good future had there been no paper leak.”

About 16 lakh aspirants were to appear for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers last month. Through this examination, appointment of 3,600 teachers was to be carried out. Approximately half an hour before the examination, police officials received a call that the question paper has been leaked.

The police started investigation while the examination was going on. The police officials alleged that there was a long chain of perpetrators involved in the question paper leak. Since then, nearly 100 people have been arrested in the case. The question paper leak eventually led to the exam getting cancelled.

Shekhawat further alleged that due to the laxity on the part of the Rajasthan government the families have lost faith in the present ruling party. The authorities concerned instead of getting into action started covering the gaps that led to the paper-leak.

“Government just ordered an inquiry and washed off its hand. It claimed that there is no government official or anyone involved in the paper leak matter. This is the easiest way to trash a serious incident of such magnitude. This is an unfair approach,” he said.

He further said that the inquiry has also been ordered because the opposition and media were following it up. “And since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the premises of the suspects who are prominent people the government is restless. Intervention of the central agencies is a saving grace; the state agencies are all working under the influence of the government. The chief minister himself is giving clean chit to everyone”, he added.